Analyzing Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) & BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

Isuzu Motors and BYD are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Isuzu Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. BYD pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Isuzu Motors pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BYD pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Isuzu Motors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Isuzu Motors has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BYD has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isuzu Motors $21.07 billion 0.42 $886.80 million $1.20 10.25 BYD $108.10 billion 1.14 $5.60 billion $0.71 19.42

This table compares Isuzu Motors and BYD”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BYD has higher revenue and earnings than Isuzu Motors. Isuzu Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BYD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Isuzu Motors and BYD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isuzu Motors 3.99% 8.16% 3.99% BYD 5.71% 22.70% 5.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BYD shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Isuzu Motors and BYD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isuzu Motors 0 0 0 0 0.00 BYD 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

BYD beats Isuzu Motors on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines. The company also supplies diesel engines to manufacturers in various fields, including construction machinery, agricultural equipment, power generators, and commercial vessels. In addition, it provides after-sales services; repair services of commercial vehicles and buses; and commercial vehicle leasing, and maintenance contract services. Further, the company manufactures automobile parts and engines. Additionally, it engages in the import, wholesale, supply, and export of vehicles, and components and parts; and logistics management activities, as well as import, assembly, and wholesale of pickup trucks and derivatives. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Yokohama-shi, Japan.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment manufactures and sells mobile handset components, such as housings and electronic components; and offers assembly services. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobiles, and auto-related molds and components; rail transport and related business; and provision of automobile leasing and after sales services, automobile power batteries, lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic, and iron battery products. The company develops urban rail transportation business. BYD Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

