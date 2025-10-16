American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Electric Power from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.91.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $587,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,732.96. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1%

AEP opened at $118.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

