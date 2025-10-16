Aire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,984,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,736,000 after buying an additional 1,023,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,489,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,278,000 after buying an additional 562,331 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,027,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,525,000 after buying an additional 99,438 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,439,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,837,000 after buying an additional 131,048 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

