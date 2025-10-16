794 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Purchased by Vantage Point Financial LLC

Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Broadcom by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $351.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $430.00 price target on Broadcom in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.33.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares worth $225,184,128. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

