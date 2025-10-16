3,300 Shares in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Acquired by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.57.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $128.05 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $1,965,321.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at $23,965,818.24. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer acquired 3,919 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,265.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

