2,956 Shares in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY Acquired by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 44.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 295.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance
Shares of RY opened at $146.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.99. The company has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Royal Bank Of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $106.10 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.
Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
