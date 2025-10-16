2,956 Shares in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY Acquired by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 44.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 295.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY opened at $146.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.99. The company has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Royal Bank Of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $106.10 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.