2,768 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $8,869,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 113.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,551,332 shares of company stock worth $643,036,628 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $153.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $166.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

