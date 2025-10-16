23,381 Shares in Endava PLC Sponsored ADR $DAVA Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Endava by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 209,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 78,870 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $485.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Endava from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Endava in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Endava from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

Endava Company Profile

Free Report

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

