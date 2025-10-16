11,613 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 34.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $200.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.37 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 23.44%.Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Harmony Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.