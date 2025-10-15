Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Michelle Chang Sells 33,956 Shares of Stock

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Michelle Chang sold 33,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $2,784,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,198. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.74.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

