Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. CWM LLC raised its position in Flex by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,371,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Flex by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $628,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 263,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,709. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 111,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. This represents a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,667. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $60.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. KGI Securities lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flex

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.