Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $3.62 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in Waste Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE WM opened at $218.09 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.82. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $272.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.32.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

