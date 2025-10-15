Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average of $82.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

