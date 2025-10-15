Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Where Food Comes From Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and traded as high as $13.07. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 1,693 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Where Food Comes From in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Where Food Comes From currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Where Food Comes From Stock Down 2.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 million, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

