Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOWL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 157.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 62,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $409,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $113,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

