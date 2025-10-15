Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 381.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $272.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.32.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $218.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

