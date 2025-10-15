Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) vs. Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN) Head to Head Survey

Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN – Get Free Report) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Solesence has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waldencast has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Solesence alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Solesence shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Waldencast shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Solesence shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solesence $52.35 million 5.05 $4.24 million $0.07 53.57 Waldencast $273.87 million 0.85 -$42.44 million N/A N/A

This table compares Solesence and Waldencast”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Solesence has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waldencast.

Profitability

This table compares Solesence and Waldencast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solesence 8.13% 32.99% 9.74% Waldencast N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Solesence and Waldencast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solesence 0 1 0 0 2.00 Waldencast 1 1 5 0 2.57

Waldencast has a consensus price target of $4.97, suggesting a potential upside of 160.28%. Given Waldencast’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waldencast is more favorable than Solesence.

Summary

Solesence beats Waldencast on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solesence

(Get Free Report)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. The company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Solesence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solesence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.