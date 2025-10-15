Vest Financial LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its holdings in MetLife by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MetLife by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

