Vest Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. $EBC

Vest Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,127 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,019,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $8,768,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 789.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 545,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 484,277 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 60.7% in the first quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,257,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after purchasing an additional 475,336 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,558,000 after purchasing an additional 469,743 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, President Quincy Lee Miller acquired 13,706 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $233,961.42. Following the transaction, the president owned 13,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,961.42. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 0.95. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Report on EBC

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.