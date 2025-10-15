Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,428 Shares of Goosehead Insurance $GSHD

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 73.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 192.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $5,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,677,152.27. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones acquired 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,905.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,505.28. The trade was a 49.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,770 shares of company stock worth $21,568,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Goosehead Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of GSHD opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.27. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $130.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.40.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 59.49% and a net margin of 8.76%.Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

