Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $198.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.72. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $159.99 and a 1-year high of $202.07.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

