Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,813 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VIG opened at $216.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $218.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.58. The company has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.