Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.34. The firm has a market cap of $479.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

