Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) versus a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urban Outfitters and a.k.a. Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Outfitters $5.55 billion 1.10 $402.46 million $5.12 13.27 a.k.a. Brands $574.70 million 0.27 -$25.99 million ($2.51) -5.70

Profitability

Urban Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Outfitters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Urban Outfitters and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Outfitters 8.15% 18.43% 9.98% a.k.a. Brands -4.48% -21.06% -6.33%

Volatility & Risk

Urban Outfitters has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Urban Outfitters shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Urban Outfitters shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Urban Outfitters and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Outfitters 1 6 6 2 2.60 a.k.a. Brands 1 1 1 0 2.00

Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus price target of $81.91, indicating a potential upside of 20.60%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.71%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Urban Outfitters.

Summary

Urban Outfitters beats a.k.a. Brands on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45. The company also operates Terrain stores that provide lifestyle home products, garden and outdoor living products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories. In addition, it operates Free People retail stores, which offer casual women's apparel, intimates, activewear, shoes, accessories, home products, gifts, and beauty and wellness products for young women aged 25 to 30; and restaurants, as well as women's apparel subscription rental service under the Nuuly brand. Further, the company is involved in the wholesale of young women's contemporary casual apparel, intimates, activewear, and shoes under the Free People brand; and apparel collections under the Urban Outfitters brand. The company serves its customers directly through retail stores, websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers, franchisee-owned stores, and department and specialty stores, as well as social media and third-party digital platforms. Urban Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands. It also operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

