Udine Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.2% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The firm has a market cap of $479.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

