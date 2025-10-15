Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.79 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 148.18 ($1.97). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 145.21 ($1.93), with a volume of 6,920,465 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on BBOX. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 160 price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 173 price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 166.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 833.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 4.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 60.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Tritax Big Box REIT plc will post 8.9700057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

