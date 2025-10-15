Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and traded as high as $6.06. Top Ships shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 9,197 shares traded.

Top Ships Stock Up 0.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Top Ships stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.33% of Top Ships worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

