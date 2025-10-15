Textron Inc. $TXT Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

Textron stock opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

