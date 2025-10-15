Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 339,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.2% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $107,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its stake in Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.6% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.03.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $429.24 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 248.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $380.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

