TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$142.96 and traded as low as C$136.93. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$137.43, with a volume of 50,214 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TVK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$180.00 to C$176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. CIBC set a C$175.00 price target on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$185.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TerraVest Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$179.33.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TVK

TerraVest Industries Trading Up 0.3%

About TerraVest Industries

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$142.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$153.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.43.

(Get Free Report)

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.