Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD Shares Sold by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 76,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE STWD opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.