Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 69.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.3%

Spotify Technology stock opened at $682.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $700.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.26. The firm has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $364.26 and a 52 week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.