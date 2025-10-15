SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Position Decreased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,005 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,970,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $380.79 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $382.38. The stock has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

