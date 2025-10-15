Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,480,000 after acquiring an additional 890,440 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 601,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,647,000 after buying an additional 564,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 608,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,067,000 after buying an additional 319,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $285.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.82. The company has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.62 and a 12-month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

