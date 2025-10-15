Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,726,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HSBC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,789 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in HSBC by 425.4% in the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,265,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HSBC by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,155,000 after purchasing an additional 164,915 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,022,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,707,000 after purchasing an additional 85,166 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $72.21. The company has a market cap of $230.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%.The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.21%.

HSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

