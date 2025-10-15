Sagace Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,801 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Sagace Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 1.6% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 612.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.7%

SPHQ opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.02. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $74.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

