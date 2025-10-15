Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 15,840 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHJ

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the period. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned 0.38% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $25.01.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

