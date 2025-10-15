Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Bought by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.05% of Rollins worth $14,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 961.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 75.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Rollins by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,723,475.08. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Rollins Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $59.12.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.35%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

