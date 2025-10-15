Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,389. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.07.

NYSE HIG opened at $131.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.58 and its 200 day moving average is $126.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

