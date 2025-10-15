Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 116.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORVAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 41,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 193.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.42.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

