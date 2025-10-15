Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,999 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $83.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

