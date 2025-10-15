Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Transocean Ltd. $RIG

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,580 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.26.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 95,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,978,426.70. This trade represents a 4.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 95,074,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,978,426.70. This represents a 4.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83.

Transocean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.