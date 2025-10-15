Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,270 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

