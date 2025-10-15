Reviewing Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) & Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) and Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Alico has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alico alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Alico and Lavoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico -355.13% -58.27% -35.19% Lavoro N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lavoro 3 1 0 0 1.25

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alico and Lavoro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lavoro has a consensus price target of $3.44, indicating a potential upside of 127.65%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than Alico.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alico and Lavoro”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $44.20 million 5.87 $6.97 million ($20.55) -1.65 Lavoro $1.89 billion 0.09 -$152.49 million ($1.63) -0.93

Alico has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lavoro. Alico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lavoro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Alico shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lavoro beats Alico on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alico

(Get Free Report)

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Land Management and Other Operations segment is involved in the activities related to native plant sales, grazing and hunting leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pastureland; and activities related to rock mining royalties and other insignificant lines of business, as well as in the activities related to owning and/or leasing improved farmland. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.