Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF). In a filing disclosed on October 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in UniCredit stock on September 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 10/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) on 10/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 9/30/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) on 9/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 9/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) on 9/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 9/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 9/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 9/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 9/30/2025.

UniCredit Price Performance

UNCFF opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $82.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Representative Cisneros

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UniCredit stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in UniCredit ( OTCMKTS:UNCFF Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

