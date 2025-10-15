Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 1,151 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $94.88 and a 1-year high of $131.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.62.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

