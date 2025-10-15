Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,200 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

