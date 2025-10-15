Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 159.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,692,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,554,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,984,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 342.4% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 119,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $16,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Powell Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

POWL opened at $317.20 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $146.02 and a one year high of $364.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.75 and its 200-day moving average is $223.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.23. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.22%.The company had revenue of $286.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $780,090.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,201. The trade was a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $955,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,618. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

