Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,678,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,774 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $89,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

