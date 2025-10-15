Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Stake Decreased by Copia Wealth Management

Copia Wealth Management cut its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Copia Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

COWZ opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

